ĠNEJNA BAY

This is Ġnejna Bay as seen from It- Torri tal-Lippija (enclosed), Shot taken some weeks ago on one of my walks.

It- Torri tal-Lippija was built in 1637 during the ‘reign’ of Grandmaster Giovanni Paolo Lascaris as one of the coastal towers to guard against – or better to give early warnings of – enemy or pirates landing in this bay which today is a popular beach with bathers in Summer.

