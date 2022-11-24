Previous
PATIENCE by sangwann
Photo 4299

PATIENCE

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 5, 21st July, 2022.
A day’s shopping at Sicilia Village for Jean-Pierre and Louise. Christine was with them because there was no space in Ian’s car for another person. And this was while we were having a lovely time on Etna. I told you Louise is a shopaholic and JP now enjoys it too (two of a kind).
At one time JP and Lou left Christine on this bench while they returned to one of the outlets for a second view or purchase. Of course they left all their purchases for her to take care of. On their return JP took this cheeky shot of Christine. I thank God I wasn’t with them on that day.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's.
bkb in the city
Wow they certainly do enjoy shopping
November 24th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh my goodness that is some serious shopping.
November 24th, 2022  
