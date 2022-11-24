PATIENCE

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 5, 21st July, 2022.

A day’s shopping at Sicilia Village for Jean-Pierre and Louise. Christine was with them because there was no space in Ian’s car for another person. And this was while we were having a lovely time on Etna. I told you Louise is a shopaholic and JP now enjoys it too (two of a kind).

At one time JP and Lou left Christine on this bench while they returned to one of the outlets for a second view or purchase. Of course they left all their purchases for her to take care of. On their return JP took this cheeky shot of Christine. I thank God I wasn’t with them on that day.

