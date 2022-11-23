MORE OF ETNA

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 5, 21st July, 2022.

Oh no - another collage! We returned to where Denise was waiting for us with Snugs. Leaving Ian there, Max and I ventured down an extint crater . Max found something to do before we climbed up again out of the crater.

Top two pictures -

Right:: Max is rebuilding a fallen down ‘monument’ while I waited for him impatiently to come up so that we could move on.

Left: Max taking the steep climb back up out of the crater

Bottom pictures –

Two more pictures of Etna, this time from the top of this crater.

