MORE OF ETNA

From my and my family’s Sicily holiday pictures – Day 5, 21st July, 2022.
Oh no - another collage! We returned to where Denise was waiting for us with Snugs. Leaving Ian there, Max and I ventured down an extint crater . Max found something to do before we climbed up again out of the crater.
Top two pictures -
Right:: Max is rebuilding a fallen down ‘monument’ while I waited for him impatiently to come up so that we could move on.
Left: Max taking the steep climb back up out of the crater
Bottom pictures –
Two more pictures of Etna, this time from the top of this crater.
23rd November 2022

