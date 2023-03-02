HELLENIC PARLIAMENT BUILDING

From the first day of our Athens holiday - 13th February, 2023,

The Hellenic Parliament (also known as the Parliament of the Hellenes, the Hellenic Bouleterion or Greek Parliament, is located in the Old Royal Palace, overlooking Syntagma Square in Athens. Below it is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier guarded by two soldiers day and night 7 days a week. Syntagma Square is the most important square of modern Athens from both a historical and social point of view. I remember seeing on tv riots there when Greece was on the brink of bankcrupcy a decade or two ago.

Formerly a monarchy , in October 1862 a rising wave of discontent led the people and the military to rebel against King Otto and oust him along with the Wittelsbach dynasty. The revolt marked the end of constitutional monarchy in Greece and the beginning of a crowned democracy with George Christian Wilhelm as monarch. Today Greece is a republic with an elected President as Head of State.

