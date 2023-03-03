SHAKE HANDS? NO FEET

From the first day of our Athens holiday - 13th February, 2023,

At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Syntagma Square, two soldiers on duty were parading and we stopped to watch. The way they ‘march’ is very interesting and I will post more shots of them when we went to see the Sunday parade, something very special for locals and visitors. Here I captured them something like shaking feet instead of hands. Their drill is perfect.

Yesterday on tv I saw protests in this square connected to the accident between a passenger and a goods trains.

