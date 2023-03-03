Previous
Next
SHAKE HANDS? NO FEET by sangwann
Photo 4398

SHAKE HANDS? NO FEET

From the first day of our Athens holiday - 13th February, 2023,
At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Syntagma Square, two soldiers on duty were parading and we stopped to watch. The way they ‘march’ is very interesting and I will post more shots of them when we went to see the Sunday parade, something very special for locals and visitors. Here I captured them something like shaking feet instead of hands. Their drill is perfect.
Yesterday on tv I saw protests in this square connected to the accident between a passenger and a goods trains.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great shot and timing!

Yes the news is full of it even here, such a horrific accident with so many lives lost.
March 3rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh how interesting and you captured the moment so well!
March 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. I would fall over if I tried this.
March 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise