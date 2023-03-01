HOTEL GRANDE BRETAGNE

From the first day of our Athens holiday - 13th February, The night was cold in Athens but at least it was not raining. Our hotel could not be better located. We had dinner at one of the restaurants, there are so many to chose from, and walked up to Syntagma Square, where all the big events, happen. Facing the square was this beautifully lit hotel which I had to capture. Another, not less beautiful hotel is adjacent to it.

Thank you so much for your visits, for your lovely commentss and for your fav's on yesterday's picture.