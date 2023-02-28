Previous
GOD’S PAINTWORK by sangwann
GOD’S PAINTWORK

For those who are not aware we where in Athens between 13 and 20 February and I am posting shots while I go through the massive amount of pictures I have taken.
So, The date when I took this picture was 13th February, while on the plane taking us to Athens for a week’s holiday. A cold wet day in Malta and dressed well for colder days in Athens.
We had a delay of around 40 minutes and by the time we landed in Athens airport it was dark and cold.
28th February 2023

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful rays of light reflecting and creating such wonderful cloudscape!
February 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
February 28th, 2023  
