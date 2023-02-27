Previous
Next
HEY ATHENS, WE ARE ON OUR WAY THERE by sangwann
Photo 4394

HEY ATHENS, WE ARE ON OUR WAY THERE

Shot taken as our Ryaniar plane was taxiing to start the journey to Athens. This chapel, outside the airport area, looked lovely in the late afternoon sun.
I was a bit worried this time; Christine had had right arm in plaster, the weather here had been very ugly for over a week with constant rain and very cold temperatures - and forecast for Greece looked slightly worse. Besides there was also the earthquack that hit hard Turkey and Syria with Greece bordering Turkey. But off we were for better or for worse.
Thank you so much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful, wishing you a fabulous time there.
February 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely view of the chapel in the evening sun, wishing you a happy time in Athens!
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise