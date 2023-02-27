HEY ATHENS, WE ARE ON OUR WAY THERE

Shot taken as our Ryaniar plane was taxiing to start the journey to Athens. This chapel, outside the airport area, looked lovely in the late afternoon sun.

I was a bit worried this time; Christine had had right arm in plaster, the weather here had been very ugly for over a week with constant rain and very cold temperatures - and forecast for Greece looked slightly worse. Besides there was also the earthquack that hit hard Turkey and Syria with Greece bordering Turkey. But off we were for better or for worse.

Thank you so much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.