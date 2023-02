WHO GETS IT FIRST

One last shot from the basketball tournament. This is the start of the second and last game that Athleta played. And the referee, or whatever he is called in basketball language, is Athleta's coach. Being a friendly tournament, the coaches of the teams took turns to official the games. I like how Mx rises to take the ball in this shot, compared to his opponent.

