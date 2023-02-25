MEET THE TWO IVANS

Shot taken during a brief break before the start of the second game Athleta played during the basketball tournament.

These are the two coaches of the two teams.

Ivan 1, is the shortie, he comes from Sicily, plays for Athleta and coaches junior teams. He is such a nice guy and gets on very well, and is loved by the young players.

Ivan 2, is the tall one. I learned that he comes from Serbia, plays for Rabat Ajax and coaches the club's younger players. He is about 7 feet tall and, to me, seemed to be the gentle giant.

I asked both for a picture together and they said O.K.

Thank you so much for your looks comments and fav's.