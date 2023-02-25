Previous
MEET THE TWO IVANS by sangwann
Photo 4392

MEET THE TWO IVANS

Shot taken during a brief break before the start of the second game Athleta played during the basketball tournament.
These are the two coaches of the two teams.
Ivan 1, is the shortie, he comes from Sicily, plays for Athleta and coaches junior teams. He is such a nice guy and gets on very well, and is loved by the young players.
Ivan 2, is the tall one. I learned that he comes from Serbia, plays for Rabat Ajax and coaches the club's younger players. He is about 7 feet tall and, to me, seemed to be the gentle giant.
I asked both for a picture together and they said O.K.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Dawn ace
A nice shot of both
February 25th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
That's amazing! A real "when I grow up, I will be as tall as you" photo
February 25th, 2023  
