ATHLETA IN DEFENCE

Four more shots of Athleta, Max’s team, this time in defence mode during the first match of the tournament. Max is No. 93 and I was aiming my camera at him in these shots. Altogether I took close to 100 pictures in the time I was there and I always find difficulty which pictures to post and which not.

My friend Phil Howcroft implied that I have become Athleta's official photographer but I will not do that because I don't want to be tied up with having to go everytime they play.

Thank you very much for your looks, and comments on yesterday's picture.