ATHLETA IN DEFENCE by sangwann
ATHLETA IN DEFENCE

Four more shots of Athleta, Max’s team, this time in defence mode during the first match of the tournament. Max is No. 93 and I was aiming my camera at him in these shots. Altogether I took close to 100 pictures in the time I was there and I always find difficulty which pictures to post and which not.
My friend Phil Howcroft implied that I have become Athleta's official photographer but I will not do that because I don't want to be tied up with having to go everytime they play.
Thank you very much for your looks, and comments on yesterday's picture.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Maggiemae ace
I agree with you totally - its good doing your best with photography but you don't want to be totally involved! Really great shots!
February 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Another great collage, you are getting really good at these action shots.
February 24th, 2023  
