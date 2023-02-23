Previous
ATHLETA ON THE ATTACK by sangwann
ATHLETA ON THE ATTACK

Four shots of Athleta, Max’s team, on the attack in their first match of the tournament. Max is No. 93 and I was aiming my camera at him in these shots.
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Diana ace
Fabulous action collage, Max seems to be pretty good!
February 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Lovely action shots
February 23rd, 2023  
Dianne
Terrific action shots of your young athlete.
February 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Some great action shots in this collage Dione.
February 23rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
nice collage
February 23rd, 2023  
