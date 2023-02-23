Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4390
ATHLETA ON THE ATTACK
Four shots of Athleta, Max’s team, on the attack in their first match of the tournament. Max is No. 93 and I was aiming my camera at him in these shots.
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
5
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4390
photos
143
followers
115
following
4383
4384
4385
4386
4387
4388
4389
4390
Views
11
Comments
5
5
Album
365
Taken
9th February 2023 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous action collage, Max seems to be pretty good!
February 23rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Lovely action shots
February 23rd, 2023
Dianne
Terrific action shots of your young athlete.
February 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Some great action shots in this collage Dione.
February 23rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
nice collage
February 23rd, 2023
