A WALK ALONG THE COAST ROAD.

This is one of my favourite walks.

Left picture: an egret searching for food along the rocky beach. Could be the same one I posted shots of recently.

Top right: The beautiful Mediterranean Sea in early Spring with the Għallis Tower in the background

Bottom right: :Off he goes! The egret was off as soon as I tried to get a bit nearer. He makes a lovely image flying towards the white clouds.

