Previous
Next
A WALK ALONG THE COAST ROAD. by sangwann
Photo 4429

A WALK ALONG THE COAST ROAD.

This is one of my favourite walks.
Left picture: an egret searching for food along the rocky beach. Could be the same one I posted shots of recently.
Top right: The beautiful Mediterranean Sea in early Spring with the Għallis Tower in the background
Bottom right: :Off he goes! The egret was off as soon as I tried to get a bit nearer. He makes a lovely image flying towards the white clouds.
Thank you so much for your visits, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture - always very much appreciated.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A lovely collage, love the shot of the egret with the flowers.
April 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely collage sure would like this walk
April 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise