Photo 4430
DAFFODILS
Daffodils in my garden. Shots taken about two weeks ago. Now they are all gone. But the gladiolis are doing well.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
2
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd April 2023 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
April 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and beautiful light.
April 4th, 2023
