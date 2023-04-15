VISITING A MONASTERY

From the fourth day of our Athens holiday - 16th February, 2023.

One thing we weren’t aware of when we started our 2-day excursion from Athens was that ladies cannot go in holy places at Meteora if not properly dressed, they can’t go in with a short skirt and not even in jeans. Our guide prepared us for this on our arrival at Kalambaka. But she also said that one can borrow a veil to wrap around her lower body while in there and return it on her way out. Luckily Christine and Mary Grace both had coats long enough not to need this.

In the right picture here, you can see our guide – she was very learned on the subject – wrapped up in a cloth while she lectured us about the monasteries. She looked very funny dressed like that and I had to take her picture.

In the left picture she is getting the tickets for all the group. A nun ran the ticketing booth and I took a shot of both her and our guide. Because the nun didn’t seem pleased to see me taking her picture I blurred her face in respect.

Sorry to dwell so long on this Meteora tour but it was the highlight of all our Athens holiday and something most of us didn’t even know the place existed.

