ST STEPHAN'S HOLY MONASTERY

This is one of the two monasteries that we visited at Meteora. The bus brought us close to the entrance of both monasteries. I cannot say the same for the other monasteries many of them are no longer inhabited or have no access to the public. If I remember correctly our tour guide - a very qualified on the subject lady - said that only 6 are still in use. Here, the entrance is like you are entering a villa.

