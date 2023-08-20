JOHN F. KENNEDY

Shot taken some weeks, maybe a month or so, when I was out walking near Qawra. This monument was set up for Kennedy and the park where it stands named Kennedy Grove. There are two fountains in front of the monument, one on the right which you see in this picture and one on the left. They weren't switched on at the time I was there. I added the man in silhouette to give some sense of scale to the picture.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. I had a big scolding from my son-in-law yesterday when he happened to see my picture of him at the bbq because he doesn't like his picture shown around on the net.

