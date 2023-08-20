Previous
JOHN F. KENNEDY by sangwann
Photo 4568

JOHN F. KENNEDY

Shot taken some weeks, maybe a month or so, when I was out walking near Qawra. This monument was set up for Kennedy and the park where it stands named Kennedy Grove. There are two fountains in front of the monument, one on the right which you see in this picture and one on the left. They weren't switched on at the time I was there. I added the man in silhouette to give some sense of scale to the picture.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. I had a big scolding from my son-in-law yesterday when he happened to see my picture of him at the bbq because he doesn't like his picture shown around on the net.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous shot of this beautiful monument. In future just don't show him the photos ;-)
August 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of this modern looking monument to JFK.
August 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice clean lines of the monument.
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise