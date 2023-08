ZINN, ZINN

The hornets haven't been showing up lately, my guess is that the peaches are gone. And a few bees have returned. These are two bees feasting on one of my zinnias.

Saturday night we have been to watch fireworks at Sliema on the occasion of the festa of the Our Lady Star of the Seas in Sliema the place I lived my youth. Will show some pictures in due course.

