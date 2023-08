COLOUR IN THE GARDEN

Only a few flowering plants in the garden and these are mainly zinnias. Each plant has flowers quite different to that of the others. Haven’t had zinnias for many, many years but last I was reminded by zinnias posted on 365 and immediately decided to have some. Now after each flower withers I search for seeds and store them for next year.

