UP THE MOUNTAIN

Day 1 of our Livigno holiday - September 2nd, 2023.

On our 4 hour coach drive from Milan to Livigno I couldn't stop taking pictures of the beautiful scenery. One thing that amazed me was chapels high up in the mountain with few if any houses around it. All the time I was asking to myself " Who would go up there for the church service when there are chapels on level ground?"