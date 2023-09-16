DESTINATION – LIVIGNO

Livigno lies in the Valtellina (Italy), on the borders with Switzerland. Magnificent views every way you look. I will have the opportunity to show some in due course.

The coach journey from Milan’s Linati Airport took approx.. 4 hours with a 30 minute stop half way. It wasn’t tiring at all because as soon as we left Milan suburbs we could enjoy gorgeous views all round. In fact – because the coach was not completely full – I switched from one side of the coach to the other frequently to enjoy the views and take pictures.

This one is a shot I took from my side of the coach through the window of the opposite side. There was a circular sticker on the window – I think it showed a person with the seat belt on. When I took this shot, by luck, it came just on the peak of this mountain. I thought it was a good start for my picture narrative.

