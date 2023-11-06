SNAKING ALONG THE BERNINA RAIL TRACK

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

When we thought we had reached the summit of the mountain range this lake with gorgeous colours came into view. The colour of the water was so light and clear. The area looked deserted until I saw this couple - bottom right picture – trekking along the lake; and they didn’t look young. I envied them at that moment.

The Bernina train is powered by electric motors in order to keep the atmosphere clean of polution. The Swiss are so attention not to damage their environment.



Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.