COLLEGIATE CHURCH OF SONDRIO by sangwann
Photo 4667

COLLEGIATE CHURCH OF SONDRIO

Back to our Livigno holiday. Day 5 ( 6th September, 2023).
The collegiate church dedicated to Saints Gervasio and Protasio in Sondrio was very worth visiting. This is one of the few shots that I took. There were people in silent prayer and I didn’t go all round the church not to disturb them.
Has anyone heard of these two saints? I haven’t and must find some time to check.
Weather has suddenly changed here, straight from Summer to Winter, blessed with some good rain which I don't like during the day.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
Diana
I love the light you captured in this beautiful church. Interesting about those saints, they are new to me too.
November 27th, 2023  
Dawn
Nice light looks impressed
November 27th, 2023  
