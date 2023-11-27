COLLEGIATE CHURCH OF SONDRIO

Back to our Livigno holiday. Day 5 ( 6th September, 2023).

The collegiate church dedicated to Saints Gervasio and Protasio in Sondrio was very worth visiting. This is one of the few shots that I took. There were people in silent prayer and I didn’t go all round the church not to disturb them.

Has anyone heard of these two saints? I haven’t and must find some time to check.

Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's - always appreciated.

Weather has suddenly changed here, straight from Summer to Winter, blessed with some good rain which I don't like during the day.