WALKIE WALKIE by sangwann
Photo 4779

WALKIE WALKIE

Shot taken two weeks ago when Christine and I took the morning off and went to Wied iż- Żurrieq area for a walk on a beautiful sunny day.
Having parked the car we took a walk along the road leading to Siġġiewi. We stopped near Ħaġar Qim Neolithic Temples but we didn’t go in and turned back to Wied iż- Żurrieq. I have been to the temples several times and have posted shots on 365 some long time ago – I must go again when possible. Walking back to Wied iż- Żurrieq I saw patches of shadows that the clouds were creating on the water and I thought they made for a nice picture. So I asked Christine to keep on moving and took this shot making sure to keep her within the frame.
Thank you so much for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1309% complete

Casablanca ace
Lovely shimmering sea
March 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great joint effort in creating this shot.
March 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful leading line
March 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great leading line of the road.
March 18th, 2024  
