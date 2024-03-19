WALKIE WALKIE

Shot taken two weeks ago when Christine and I took the morning off and went to Wied iż- Żurrieq area for a walk on a beautiful sunny day.

Having parked the car we took a walk along the road leading to Siġġiewi. We stopped near Ħaġar Qim Neolithic Temples but we didn’t go in and turned back to Wied iż- Żurrieq. I have been to the temples several times and have posted shots on 365 some long time ago – I must go again when possible. Walking back to Wied iż- Żurrieq I saw patches of shadows that the clouds were creating on the water and I thought they made for a nice picture. So I asked Christine to keep on moving and took this shot making sure to keep her within the frame.

