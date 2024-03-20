WIED BABU

Two shots of Wied Babu, a secluded valley close to Wied iż- żurrieq.

On the left is the highest point of the cliff face. Do you see a man’s face looking down at his pet catin the rocks?

On the right is one of the tourist boats exploring the caves in the area.

Wied Babu is another dry valley which reaches the sea not more than 50 to 100 metres on one side of Wied iż- żurrieq but comes from a different direction completely. It has rugged rocky terrain on each side of and down in the valley and the bottom is rocky with lots of boulders spread all over the way to the coast. When I was younger I walked down all this valley – not rock climbing but an exciting walk – to the closest I could get to the sea. It was a beautiful walk but today I say it was a bit dangerous to be down there alone when there is no one around and when no one knows where you have gone.

