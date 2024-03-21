BLUE GROTTO

One last post from Christine’s and my walk at Wied i Ż- Żurrieq.

And how best to finish this series? By showing the Blue Grotto a very popular place for tourists. You can see boats going in and out of the grotto carrying passengers. I have never been in the cave but people say the blue colour of the sea in there is something you will never forget. In the right picture you can see a few buildings. That is the highest part of the tiny village of Wied iż- żurrieq. And that is were we ended our visit; getting into the car, going down there where there is a car park, and going into a coffee shop for a coffee. They didn’t have any pastizzi, our favourite snack but in the same coffee shop we were amazed to find two of our best friends having also a coffee. So we ended the morning in a superb mood.

Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's on yesterda's picture.