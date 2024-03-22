Previous
MY FRIEND FRED by sangwann
Photo 4783

MY FRIEND FRED

Lizards love apples and Fred is no exception. Here he is on the palm of my hand licking the core of the apple I had just eaten in the garden.
Many thans for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
What a fabulous photo and a terrific bit of information for this animal-loving photographer! Our yard is filled with lizards (of a different sort than yours!) but I'll lay apple cores out for them! If nothing else, they'll attract some insects, and I've watched them jump off the wall, grab a treat and jump back up! I'm glad you can call them friends, too!
March 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise