Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4783
MY FRIEND FRED
Lizards love apples and Fred is no exception. Here he is on the palm of my hand licking the core of the apple I had just eaten in the garden.
Many thans for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4783
photos
137
followers
115
following
1310% complete
View this month »
4776
4777
4778
4779
4780
4781
4782
4783
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105F
Taken
15th March 2024 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Louise & Ken
ace
What a fabulous photo and a terrific bit of information for this animal-loving photographer! Our yard is filled with lizards (of a different sort than yours!) but I'll lay apple cores out for them! If nothing else, they'll attract some insects, and I've watched them jump off the wall, grab a treat and jump back up! I'm glad you can call them friends, too!
March 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close