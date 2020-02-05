Sign up
Photo 1756
More flowers for the patient
Susannah sent this photo of the flowers she received from the consultancy she works for at the moment.
She loves her work and is looking forward to getting back to it quite soon.
Three good things
1. Great care
2. Great colleagues
3. Great friends
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
Pat Knowles
ace
Such lovely gifts for Susannah...she must be so well thought of at work & loved by her friends!
February 5th, 2020
