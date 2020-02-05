Previous
More flowers for the patient by sarah19
More flowers for the patient

Susannah sent this photo of the flowers she received from the consultancy she works for at the moment.
She loves her work and is looking forward to getting back to it quite soon.
Three good things
1. Great care
2. Great colleagues
3. Great friends
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Such lovely gifts for Susannah...she must be so well thought of at work & loved by her friends!
February 5th, 2020  
