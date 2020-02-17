Previous
Delights of the Highland Farm Cafe by sarah19
Photo 1768

Buzzing about to get things done before heading home by train this morning,.......
plan B - sister Kate could take me to the train in Inverness...
plan C - called to see our aunt who has had horrid cold.. .
plan D - stopped off at the lovely cafe and gift shop.....
Spontaneity is such fun!!!
Two hours later than expected getting home but what a fun day.
Three good things
1. Fresh flowers for Mum
2. Delicious salad for lunch
3. Laura and Iain have had offer on a house accepted.
And of course I must include that Mr B ...really my Mr A...was at the station to meet me and had dinner ready in no time!! 😊😊
17th February 2020

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project.
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn)
Ooh, very nice. Lots of great things to see there.
February 17th, 2020  
