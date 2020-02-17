Delights of the Highland Farm Cafe

Buzzing about to get things done before heading home by train this morning,.......

plan B - sister Kate could take me to the train in Inverness...

plan C - called to see our aunt who has had horrid cold.. .

plan D - stopped off at the lovely cafe and gift shop.....

Spontaneity is such fun!!!

Two hours later than expected getting home but what a fun day.

Three good things

1. Fresh flowers for Mum

2. Delicious salad for lunch

3. Laura and Iain have had offer on a house accepted.

And of course I must include that Mr B ...really my Mr A...was at the station to meet me and had dinner ready in no time!! 😊😊