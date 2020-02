The new box

I do love Chanel No 5. This morning I opened a box I had bought last summer...not something for every day though I do sometimes wear it on school days. One of my young colleagues can detect it half way down a corridor πŸ˜„πŸ˜„

It reminds her of her grandma! I think that's fine!

Three good things

1. A very early night and late morning....great sleep!

2. Very sunny and very cold.

3. Shopping list not too long.