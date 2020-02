Tulip time

I'd forgotten how I love tulips indoors...they just caught my eye in Tesco yesterday...and the red and white makes me smile. The vase I bought when staying with my sister on the west coast a few years ago. Nice memory.

Three good things

1 catch up time with international family...all good and looking forward to seeing them all soon.

2. A bit of a tidy up....wardrobe and jewellery sorted.

3. Floral decoration finished for the wedding in April. Silk flowers so no danger of wilting 😄.