Yellow 2 in lovely pots

Well that was quite a day....

health week gardening with 5 year olds (who were very sweet) and outdoors almost all day. Vitamin D boost, massive step count, and felt like I might have done a long run with bending, stretching and lifting weights along the way!!! 😂😂😂😂

Three good things

1. Noticed the yellows on the patio when I got home.

2. Cream egg.....I felt like I had earned it when I went to collect my newspaper after school.

3. A lovely long bubble bath and early to bed.