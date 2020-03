Green....love the space

So health week continues and part two of the gardening activities involved a tipi format. The children enjoyed it all and I rather like the effect though lashing the canes took a bit of time.

Three good things

1. Sunshine- so good for our outdoor activities.

2. Tidying up complete....after all the planting, lots to sort and put away.

3. Clean car ....inside and out. No sign of plants, seeds, compost etc 😄😄