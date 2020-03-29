Previous
Rainbow Books- pink by sarah19
Rainbow Books- pink

So.....don't have my books to hand as I'm at Mum's for a few days.....but this is by my bedside in hope of having a little reading time.
Hope you are feeling okay and take one day at a time.
So lovely to have this amazing project as a positive focus in these bizarre times.
Three good things
1. Virtual church with Mum and afterwards chats by phone with her friends.
2. A delightful phone call from her friend Sheila who was very grateful for the parcel I left on her doorstep yesterday....
two tins of her favourite soup and a little packet of biscuits! 😊
3. A lovely walk after lunch down by the railway station where I usually catch my train home. Driving is a better option at the moment.
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
