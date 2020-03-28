Rainbow Books- purple

Lovely gentle meditations and prayers from the lovely Eddie Askew. He passed away a number of years ago, but I have warm memories of sharing these together.

"Artist and writer Eddie Askew served The Leprosy Mission faithfully for 37 years – making giant strides in the care available to leprosy-affected people and the sheer numbers the Mission was able to support."

Three good things

1. Tesco shop was very good- though toilet roll section empty at 9.30am? We have plenty at present!!!

2. Scones on the doorstep 😄 As I was going out this afternoon I spotted a little pack of freshly baked scones. I knew it would be my school friend Caroline who knew I was coming up this weekend!

3. A good walk and a little explore in what was once an enclosed 'garden and cottage'. But no sign of the cottage at all now. I have a painting I did of the cottage back in the seventies when at uny. Nice to have memories.