Dad's primroses

I think they must have self seeded and lain dormant for a couple of years. There used to be a row of them by the wall at the edge of the garden but no longer.....just this little pop-up.

Three good things

1. Primroses remind me of Dad

2. Saxifrage remind me of my Granny Robertson (Sarah...whose name I was given...Sally is what I was known as in my family- Mum loved it and it is a derivative of Sarah....and Sallie spelling developed in a tedious French class at school when I was 14!!! 😂😂😂😂

3. Pyrethrums (pink ones) will always remind me of watching my Mum gardening when I was quite young. I loved the name. Mum loved flowers in the garden but hasn't been able to do much for the last 20 years due to arthritis. Which is one of the reasons I make so many trips north, and always buy her lots of flowers for the house. I think it's called 'love' really!! At 93 she still enjoys love!