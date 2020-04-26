Treasure discovery

Looking for a book and this little leather photo album appeared in the corner of the drawer. It was lovely to find.

Aged 18 in my second year at university, Mr B the year before we got married and my graduation day, 7.7.77

Ah well they were happy times and we live with more blessings than we could possibly count.

I think my hair may be that length before the autumn if I resist the scissors!!!

Three good things

1. Long sleep

2. Online church

3. A lovely walk through hotel grounds that we had never explored before.