Treasure discovery

Looking for a book and this little leather photo album appeared in the corner of the drawer. It was lovely to find.
Aged 18 in my second year at university, Mr B the year before we got married and my graduation day, 7.7.77
Ah well they were happy times and we live with more blessings than we could possibly count.
I think my hair may be that length before the autumn if I resist the scissors!!!
Three good things
1. Long sleep
2. Online church
3. A lovely walk through hotel grounds that we had never explored before.