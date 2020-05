Gentle walk

Its It's been a very gentle day.

Slept late, church online, round the world chat and laughter, quick lunch and a lovely walk in the grounds of Meldrum House Hotel. It's glorious right now with the acid green of old tall beaches, a gentle pink of copper beech leaves and bird song everywhere.

Three good things

1. Missed the showers before and after our walk....

2. Roast beef cooking for dinner.

3. Little guys chat is such fun.