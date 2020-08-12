Previous
Loving light and white lavender by sarah19
Loving light and white lavender

Sitting in sunshine after school and really needed to put up the parasol at the patio table. I know 23° may not be much relatively speaking but up here in NE Scotland it certainly feels more than warm!!!
Had a lovely day at school.....happy half class most of whom I knew and everyone settled happily.
Three good things
1 grateful that the horrendous thunderstorm only lasted an hour and we got off very lightly. Sadly Aberdeen (20 miles away) had severe flooding in places......and tragic railway incident south of Aberdeen.....definitely not a good thing!😪😪
2. Home for lunch prepared by Allan.
3. Goings out for dinner on a Wednesday!!! Making the most of 'Eat out to help out!' 😄😄😄
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
