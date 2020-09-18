Dancing in sunlight

So home early to do some work for next week, but the sunshine and warmth was lovely and I fell asleep......

The garden was dancing when I wakened and I just wanted to capture the moment.

Three good things

1. Gorgeous day and lots of classes learning/playing outdoors.

2. Lovely chat with Susannah who has found a new apartment in The Hague to move to in November. Her Italian housemate Emma is returning to Italy soon. I wonder when I will be able to visit?

3. An evening visiting good friends- lots to catch up about.