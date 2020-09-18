Previous
Next
Dancing in sunlight by sarah19
Photo 1979

Dancing in sunlight

So home early to do some work for next week, but the sunshine and warmth was lovely and I fell asleep......
The garden was dancing when I wakened and I just wanted to capture the moment.
Three good things
1. Gorgeous day and lots of classes learning/playing outdoors.
2. Lovely chat with Susannah who has found a new apartment in The Hague to move to in November. Her Italian housemate Emma is returning to Italy soon. I wonder when I will be able to visit?
3. An evening visiting good friends- lots to catch up about.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
542% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise