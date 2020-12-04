Little guys tree time

David sent this cute photo of Finnley and Connor putting up the tree decorations at their apartment in China......totally absorbed in the task.

I sometimes think I should have been more relaxed about tree decorations but my eye for detail and balance took over and it was one of the things I did when little people were off to bed!! I did keep the little ornaments they made at school or clubs and some of them are still in use!

Three good things

1. Fish and chips for tea......catching up....too much food in the fridge!!

2. Chat with Mum's cousin.

3. Early to bed.