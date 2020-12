New glasses

And free prescription sunglasses....now all I need is a sunny holiday!!!!

Ah well.....hopefully it will happen one year soon.

I just loved the fun having this photo taken!

Three good things

1. Lovely lady checking everything was ok with new glasses. The distance ones are great for driving.

2. Flowers.....a huge bouquet of roses I bought for myself in M&S.

3. An awesome final of Masterchef....astounding what all three produced....and I was very happy with the winner.