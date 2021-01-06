Previous
Misty frosty start to the day by sarah19
Misty frosty start to the day

It took a while to get going this morning......I think I was born to hibernate at this point in the year! Actually I was due to arrive but didn't actually until the 19th and the weather was much like this...more snow if I remember the story....Mum's version that is!
Anyway I got through the day. School stuff on the laptop which is not easy. No one is feeling very confident about it right now. Then time at school! More frustrations with technology 🙄 but I finally won.
Three good things
1. Loved seeing some colleagues at school.
2. Allan insulated the space behind the dishwasher...no more draught.
3. Funny messages from the B team.
Sarah Bremner

