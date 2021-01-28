Previous
More than a week on by sarah19
Photo 2107

More than a week on

and still gorgeous.
It's lovely to have beautiful things to look at when it's gloomy outside. Today started grey and didn't get better. Flurries of snow for a little, then drizzle.....
But there's a fabulous aroma of Allan's cooking....Harissa Cauliflower Pilaf....from the Good Food Calendar.
Three good things
1. Amazing nurse at medical centre...took blood sample so fast and I didn't feel anything! Just routine but...... I told her how good she was at her job!
2. Paper shop has started stocking very pretty cards.
3. Friends...surrounded, and one needs that right now.
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
