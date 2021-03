Simply the best

Flapjack time with Laura and Susannah was a delight and we've been enjoying the end result ever since! I cut them into smaller pieces so can justify having two!!!

Three good things

1. The early rain cleared up so children could get out to play.

2. My Food Hygiene Exam went well this afternoon. Online so result in 15 minutes after it finished!

3. Afternoon at home....and a little bit of work done.😊