Dancing in sunshine

Started early, txt msg from friend I hadn't seen this year kick started another productive day.

Sorting for the big clearout, lovely soup for lunch and out for catch up walk.

Three good things

1. Astrid...such a lovely young friend to walk, talk and coffee with.

2. Left over salmon for supper....and chilled glass of white wine.

3. Though I didn't see the very long match I was glad to see Andy Murray win in the end. Great support makes all the difference!