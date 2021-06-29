Previous
Next
Parasol time by sarah19
Photo 2254

Parasol time

Needed some shade ....
And plants needed watering....
Three good things
1. Walk to the papershop together. It's quite amusing how we notice different things.
2. Major energy surge to clear/ organise/ recycle wardrobes
3. Clear spaces
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise