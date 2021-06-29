Sign up
Photo 2254
Parasol time
Needed some shade ....
And plants needed watering....
Three good things
1. Walk to the papershop together. It's quite amusing how we notice different things.
2. Major energy surge to clear/ organise/ recycle wardrobes
3. Clear spaces
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
