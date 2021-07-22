So good to meet again

After a lovely lunch and catch-up with @happypat Allan took this photo at the new bungalow before we continued our journey north. We had such a lovely holiday and meeting up was 'the icing on the cake'.
It has been fun keeping in touch with Pat who we met first in 1994 - somewhere I will find photos from that occasion. We have always had the warmest of welcomes and it never feels like a long gap. Of course '365 project' is such a lovely way to share life with friends.
Our journey went well and we are now home safely, grateful for so many things - over 1500 miles and so many interesting new places to see.
Three good things
1. Breakfast in sunshine (29 degrees) in the south of Scotland.
2. Garden looking amazing (15 degrees) when we got back mid-afternoon!
3. Lots of laundry almost dry, pizza from the freezer, and lovely wine we bought at a vineyard in Cornwall.
I think I will sleep well tonight.