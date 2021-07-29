Previous
Inverurie Station by sarah19
Photo 2285

Inverurie Station

I had a few minutes before my train this morning. It's looking good. Only a handful of people travelling and I just had an hour to reach Elgin and collect my car after service and MOT. It felt good driving back and just light rain.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
Photo Details

