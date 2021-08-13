Previous
Next
Garden lilies by sarah19
Photo 2299

Garden lilies

I'm amazed!!! I bought the lilies in October for Jonathan and Sarah's wedding and these survived the bitter winter and now beginning to open. The outdoor ones are a little bit behind! But these are in a vase with some flowers a friend brought last week. 😄
Three good things
1. Collected a newly framed painting....a lovely gift by a friend/colleague.
2. A new piece of furniture for 'under the stairs'... suddenly there's a place for so many things!!!
3. Wool winding while watching TV. What a tangle but now I can get knitting!!
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise