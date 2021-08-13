Garden lilies

I'm amazed!!! I bought the lilies in October for Jonathan and Sarah's wedding and these survived the bitter winter and now beginning to open. The outdoor ones are a little bit behind! But these are in a vase with some flowers a friend brought last week. 😄

Three good things

1. Collected a newly framed painting....a lovely gift by a friend/colleague.

2. A new piece of furniture for 'under the stairs'... suddenly there's a place for so many things!!!

3. Wool winding while watching TV. What a tangle but now I can get knitting!!